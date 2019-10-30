The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Eric R. Kaslon, 31, white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 152 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation for theft by receiving stolen property on a warrant dated Oct. 25.
— Christopher J. Xuncax, 22, Hispanic male, 5 feet 2 inches, 156 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for revocation of probation, failure to appear for sentence and failure to appear for probation sanction for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and DUI on a warrant dated Oct. 25.
— Hector A. Valdez, 24, Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches, 165 pounds. brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Oct. 21.
— Raudel Serrano Rodriguez, 34, Hispanic male, 6 feet 1 inch, 170 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for violating a protection order on a warrant dated Oct. 23.
— Robert P. Allen, 34, white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 217 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Oct. 23.
— Michael J. Holder, 46, white male, 6 feet 1 inch, 240 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for theft by shoplifting items worth $0-500 on a warrant dated Oct. 28.
— Rodderick M. Moore, 36, black male, 6 feet 2 inches, 210 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear when on bail, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance on a warrant dated Oct. 28.
— Americo C. Reyes Jr., 39, Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches, 215 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest on a warrant dated Oct. 25.
— Milton R. Mejia, 46, Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches, 190 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair, wanted for failure to pay for theft by unlawful taking totaling $501 to $1,499, failure to pay for two counts of assault by menacing threat and trespass on a warrant dated Oct. 23.
