The following people are wanted on warrants:
— David L. Rout, 47, black male, 6 feet 4 inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for revocation of probation, domestic assault and third-degree false imprisonment on a warrant dated Oct. 29.
— James D. Grimes, 49, white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 260 pounds, blue eyes, bald head, wanted for committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on a warrant dated Nov. 1.
— Charles A. Royle-Norem, 22, white man, 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds, blue eyes, blond hair, wanted for violating a protection order on a warrant dated Oct. 28.
— Christopher R. Atwill, 28, white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 145 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault and first-degree false imprisonment on a warrant dated Nov. 4.
— Miguel A. Samaniego, 27, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for strangulation and third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Oct. 29.
— Christian T. Jensen, 18, white male, 5 foot 10 inches, 150 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for obstructing a peace officer on a warrant dated Oct. 30.
— Mohamed A, Abshir, 30, black male, 5 feet 6 inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay for attempt at a Class 4 felony and possession of controlled substance on a warrant dated Oct. 30.
— Jaime P. Lopez Jr., 23, Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches, 173 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for contributing to delinquency of child, failure to pay for theft by unlawful taking totaling $0-$500, second offense, and failure to pay for driving under suspension, and improper/defective lighting on a warrant dated Oct. 30.
— Austin S. Adams, 23, white man, 6 feet, 240 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation and theft by unlawful taking on a warrant dated Oct. 29.
