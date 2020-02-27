The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Bruno Sosa, 44, Hispanic male, 6 feet, 200 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of Probation for failure to appear when on bail, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon on a warrant dated Feb. 20.
— Robert R. Stephens Jr., 22, white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 255 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for burglary on a warrant dated Feb. 20.
— David Lopez-Benitez, 23, Hispanic male, 6 feet, 195 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass on a warrant issued Feb. 13.
— Christian L. Pfeifer, 24, white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 155 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for theft by unlawful taking totaling $501-$1499 on a warrant dated Feb. 18.
— Pulcherie L. Pika, 51, black female, 5 feet 4 inches, 204 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for second-degree trespass on a warrant dated Feb. 19.
— Manuel Gonzalez, 26, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 169 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay child support on a warrant dated Sept. 19.
— Charles L. Powell, 19, black male, 5 feet 10 inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for first-degree trespass, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, no operator’s license and theft by shoplifting totaling $0-500.
— Juan L. Feria Martinez, 20, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 178 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for attempt of a Class 2A felony on a warrant issued Nov. 8, 2018.
— Robert J. Sauceda, 29, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay for possession of marijuana on a warrant dated Sept. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.