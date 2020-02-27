The following people are wanted on warrants:

— Bruno Sosa, 44, Hispanic male, 6 feet, 200 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of Probation for failure to appear when on bail, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon on a warrant dated Feb. 20.

— Robert R. Stephens Jr., 22, white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 255 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for burglary on a warrant dated Feb. 20.

— David Lopez-Benitez, 23, Hispanic male, 6 feet, 195 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass on a warrant issued Feb. 13.

— Christian L. Pfeifer, 24, white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 155 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for theft by unlawful taking totaling $501-$1499 on a warrant dated Feb. 18.

— Pulcherie L. Pika, 51, black female, 5 feet 4 inches, 204 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for second-degree trespass on a warrant dated Feb. 19.

— Manuel Gonzalez, 26, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 169 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay child support on a warrant dated Sept. 19.

— Charles L. Powell, 19, black male, 5 feet 10 inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for first-degree trespass, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, no operator’s license and theft by shoplifting totaling $0-500.

— Juan L. Feria Martinez, 20, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 178 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for attempt of a Class 2A felony on a warrant issued Nov. 8, 2018.

— Robert J. Sauceda, 29, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay for possession of marijuana on a warrant dated Sept. 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments