— Yasser M. Mizan Oku, 36, black male, 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, Blk 2-12-20 wanted for failure to appear for burglary on a warrant dated Feb. 12.
— Jacob A. McDermott, 27, white male, 6 foot 4 inches, 170 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation for theft by unlawful taking, failure to pay for driving under suspension, following too closely, obstructing and failure to pay when on bail on a warrant dated Feb. 11.
— Todd D. Glaspie Jr., 28, white male, 6 feet, 362 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for a probation sanction (original charge possession of a controlled substance) on a warrant dated Feb. 11.
— Josue M. Guerrero, 30, Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches, 185 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for committing child aubse and two counts of neglect on a warrant dated Feb. 13.
— Martin O. Nutter Jr., 29, black male, 6 feet, 200 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for theft by receiving stolen property totaling $0 to $500 on a warrant dated Feb. 7.
— Yvonne R. Gannon, 56, white female, 5 feet 5 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500 on a warrant dated Feb. 10.
— Travis L Humes, 40, white male, 6 foot 1 inch, 180 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500 on a warrant dated Feb. 10.
— Kyra Walker, 23, black female, 5 feet 5 inches, 260 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for false reporting on a warrant dated Feb. 10.
— Ashlong J. Philemon, 29, black male, 6 feet 3 inches, 148 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to pay for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Feb. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.