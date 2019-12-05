The following people are wanted on warrants:

— Elias E. Mendoza, 24, Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for revocation of probation for terroristic threats, obstructing, use of weapon to commit felony and possession of marijuana on a warrant dated Nov. 18.

— Thomas K. Shriner, 32, Asian male, 5 feet 7 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for theft by receiving stolen property worth more than $5,000 on a warrant dated Nov. 20.

— Marcell Roche-Gonzalez, 31, Hispanic male, 6 feet, 158 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for revocation of probation (original charge terroristic threats) on a warrant dated Nov. 18.

— Travis A. Fleming, 30, white male, 5 feet 5 inches, 155 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on warrant dated Nov. 21.

— Mario Partida, 28, Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches, 210 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated Nov. 19.

— Tanner S. Reaper, 22, white male, 5 feet 8, 144 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for theft by receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on a warrant dated Nov. 21.

— Eliazar E. Gonzalez Lopez, 24, Hispanic male, 5 feet 1 inch, 125 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for intentionally committing child abuse and failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Nov. 20.

— Jamie P. Lopez Jr., 23, Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches, 145 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to report for probation sanctions twice on a warrant dated Nov. 21.

— Selvin J. Valerio Landaverde, 23, Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense on a warrant dated Nov. 21.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments