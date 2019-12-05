The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Elias E. Mendoza, 24, Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for revocation of probation for terroristic threats, obstructing, use of weapon to commit felony and possession of marijuana on a warrant dated Nov. 18.
— Thomas K. Shriner, 32, Asian male, 5 feet 7 inches, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for theft by receiving stolen property worth more than $5,000 on a warrant dated Nov. 20.
— Marcell Roche-Gonzalez, 31, Hispanic male, 6 feet, 158 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for revocation of probation (original charge terroristic threats) on a warrant dated Nov. 18.
— Travis A. Fleming, 30, white male, 5 feet 5 inches, 155 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on warrant dated Nov. 21.
— Mario Partida, 28, Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches, 210 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated Nov. 19.
— Tanner S. Reaper, 22, white male, 5 feet 8, 144 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for theft by receiving stolen property and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on a warrant dated Nov. 21.
— Eliazar E. Gonzalez Lopez, 24, Hispanic male, 5 feet 1 inch, 125 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for intentionally committing child abuse and failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Nov. 20.
— Jamie P. Lopez Jr., 23, Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches, 145 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to report for probation sanctions twice on a warrant dated Nov. 21.
— Selvin J. Valerio Landaverde, 23, Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense on a warrant dated Nov. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.