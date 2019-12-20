The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Patrick M. McGuire, 53, white male, 6 feet, 190 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation (original charge possession of methamphetamine) on a warrant dated Dec. 9.
— Juan Estrada-Mendoza, 38, Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for carrying a concealed weapon on a warrant dated Dec. 11.
— Tyler J. Millard, Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches, 130 pounds, green eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for attempted possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest on a warrant dated Dec. 11.
— Debra S. Wamsley, 41, white female, 5 feet 4 inches, 150 pounds, hazel eyes, blonde hair, wanted for failure to pay for assault by mutual consent on a warrant dated Dec. 11.
— Randy A. Thornton, 24, white male, 6 feet, 195 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500 on a warrant dated Dec. 11.
— Nikki Stark, 44, female, F, 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for third-degree domestic assault on a warrant dated Dec. 11.
— Ryan A. Lopez, 21, white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 280 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation and assault by menacing threats on a warrant dated Dec. 12.
— Yonliher Toirac-Magana, 38, Hispanic male, 6 feet 1 inch, 205 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for revocation of probation, shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing on a warrant dated Dec. 13.
— Keith Morgan Jr., 34, white male, 6 feet 1, 220 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for revocation of probation (original charge terroristic threats), failure to appear, driving during suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated Dec. 12.
