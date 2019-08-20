The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Ronnie J. Montoya, 32, Hispanic male, 5 feet, 130 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for robbery on a warrant dated Aug. 8.
— Abdikarin G. Ali, 46, black male, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault and failure to appear for terroristic threats on a warrant dated Aug. 9.
— Pedro Pedro-Rafael, 38, Hispanic male, 5 feet 1 inch, 125 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for child abuse on a warrant dated Aug. 6.
— Damien D. Beckman, 30, white male, 6 feet, 270 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to pay for third-degree domestic assault and failure to appear for when on bail on a warrant dated Aug. 9.
— Tamela D. Noe, 55, white female, 5 feet 6 inches, 220 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance on a warrant dated Aug. 9.
— Rafael Medina, 33, white male, 5 feet 7 inches, 193 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for failure to comply with a court order on a warrant dated Aug. 12.
— Michael A. Celentano Sr., 40, white male, 5 feet 4 inches, 221 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault and committing child abuse on a warrant dated Aug. 12.
— Sierra B.R. Hansen, 27, white female, 5 feet 2 inches, 150 pounds, green eyes, brown hair, wanted for failing to report to jail (original offense first-offense DUI on a warrant dated Aug. 7.
— Ty L. Chanthapatheth, 26, African male, 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted of failure to appear for two counts of driving under suspension on a warrant dated Aug. 5.