Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— The sexual assault of a 12-year-old female was reported to have occurred in Grand Island between Jan. 1, 2017, and Tuesday.
— Goodwill, 2223 N. Webb Road, reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill. There are no suspects at this time.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 33 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— William Melvin Malone, 43, Grand Island, had his probation revoked (original offense possession of a controlled substance), 24 months in jail with credit for 214 days.
— Johnny J. Reineke, 51, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 30 days in jail with credit for five days served, 24 months probation. Also guilty of third-degree assault, 24 months probation.
Hall County Court
— Steven A. Wentz, 40, Grand Island, domestic assault, intentionally causing bodily injury to intimate partner, 30 days in jail.
— Eduardo Coss-Pacheco, 21, Alda, third-degree assault, $250 fine, 12 months probation.
— Yasser M. Mizan Oku, 35, homeless, was charged with committing burglary on Sept. 29. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
— Ahmed A. Waris, 28, Grand Island, was charged with making terroristic threats on Oct. 5. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 30.
— Yanet Fernandez-Perez, 32, homeless, was charged with domestic assault—third degree/prior, terroristic threats and second-degree criminal trespass, all on Oct. 6. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
— Farah Abdihakim, 30, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of first-offense criminal impersonation. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
— Zachary D. Utley, 33, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both on Aug. 22. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Oct. 23.
Driving under the influence: John D. Potratz, 28, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
