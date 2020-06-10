Birth announcements
REULING — To Ethan and Michelle (Bittner) Reuling of Fullerton, a son born June 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Frank and Deb Bittner of Fullerton and Cristie Supernaw of Spalding. Great-grandparents are Norm and Sandy Metz of Tekamah.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center נ911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— Officers responded to the Salvation Army Monday night in reference a recovered vehicle. A record check of the Kia Optima showed the vehicle was stolen from California. Police contacted Jordon Ferguson, who drove the vehicle from California. Police say he did not have permission to take the vehicle. Ferguson was arrested for theft by retaining, receiving or possessing stolen property.
— Terri Wagner reported arson early Tuesday morning at 1020 W. 13th St. Police say someone started a gas can on fire right next to a shed. The victim saw a suspect running from the scene.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in 10 cases. There were 24 calls for service.
— A male was arrested for domestic assault and strangulation Monday night at Motel 6, 7301 Bosselman Ave.
