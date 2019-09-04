Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— On Sunday at 1:16 a.m., at 1845 Santa Anita Dr., Cody Ellis was contacted by police as the subject of a disturbance. Officers at the scene said Ellis could be heard making threats and wanting to fight persons. As an officer arrived on scene and attempted to begin to investigate the situation, Ellis attempted to push an officer.
When police took Ellis to the ground, he punched an officer on the face. He also resisted being taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs. Ellis was arrested for assault on police and resisting arrest.
— Ida Us, in an incident at Curtis Street and West Anna Street on Saturday at 1:52 a.m., was arrested for possession of controlled substance, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia after police located an unoccupied running vehicle and found methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol in it.
— On Saturday, at 4:55 p.m. at South Locust and West Fonner Park, police responded to a property damage accident there where Domingo Quixan-Perez was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles. He gave officers a fake Tennessee ID. He later admitted to the ID card being fake and purchasing it. He was arrested for criminal impersonation, careless driving and no operator’s license.
— On Sunday, Giovani Govea De Leon was arrested for domestic assault against a pregnant woman. Police said De Leon assaulted a woman he knew was pregnant and had previously been intimate with, causing visible injury.
— On Monday, at 2 p.m., Amanda Glass, 223 South Vine St., reported that her dark blue 2000 Dodge Durango was stolen.
— On Monday, at 6 p.m., at 1612 South Arthur St., Gary and Michelle Carter reported a burglary. They reported household items stolen. Some Items were recovered. Police said a suspect, Phillip Johnson, was later contacted after looking in the bushes where stolen items had been placed earlier. Johnson had burglar’s tools, drug paraphernalia, and a pen which was stolen from the earlier burglary on his person. He was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary’s tools, possession stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
