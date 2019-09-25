Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Fonner Park reported multiple forged checks occurring in multiple states. Two checks have cleared so far; the rest have been declined. The account has been closed at this time. The checks appear to have been for online purchases and are written for more than the amount. The fraud occurred between Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. The case is open.
— U-Haul of Arizona reported that a van was stolen from 1730 S. Locust at abot 11 p.m. Sunday. A video shows a male on the lot for about 30 minutes. The video shows him breaking into the key box outside of the busienss, locating the related vehicle and leaving south on Locust. The male was dropped off at Galaxy Laundry by an unknown vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. The case is open.
— The daughter of Eugene Pletcher reported a theft of money from her father, who suffers from dementia. The case is open.
— On Monday, the owner of a pickup reported it as stolen from a business where it was being worked on. The business, which is at 3709 Westgate Road, believed the owner had picked it up without paying. The same pickup was found to be involved in a private property tow around the same time it left the business.
— Jesus Reina-Perez reported someone broke into his residence at 315 E. Second St. and stole his $2,500 Samsung curved TV while he slept.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 26 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Linda Bruha reported that her garage was burglarized at 4711 W. Prairie Road. A male was arrested for possession of stolen property and burglary.
— Joseph Vitali reported a domestic assault and terroristic threats Monday at 320 N. First St. in Doniphan. A woman was arrested.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Miguel Ramirez, 18, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 2A felony, four years probation, $1,125 probation fee, 30 days in jail with credit for one day. Also guilty of possession of 1 oz. to 1 pound of marijuana, two years probation, and minor in possession, younger than 19, first offense, two years probation.
