Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 32-year-old female reported a sexual assault by an unknown male on Monday.
— A 14-year-old female reported a sexual assault with another juvenile early Monday morning.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jeremiah J. Weinmaster, 38, Grand Island, driving under the influence, second offense, $500 fine, 60 months probation, 30 days in jail with 14 days credit, $1,500 probation fee, license revoked one year, ordered not to drive 45 days. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, 60 months probation, 40 days in jail with 14 days credit.
— Nabil Marajan Kodi, 50, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, $500 fine.
— Jamie R. Stoeger, 49, Grand Island, third-offense driving under the influence, $1,000 fine, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail with credit for one day, $600 probation fee, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive 45 days.
— Luis Alvarado, 21, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 36 months probation, $900 probation fee.
— Tamela D. Noe, 55, Gibbon, possession of a controlled substance, $750 fine, 90 days in jail, revocation of post-release supervision.
— Norma Rodriguez-Alvarado, 55, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 48 months probation, $1,200 probation fee.
Hall County Court
Driving Under the Influence: Brittany M. Flynn, 28, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; James L. Sula, 53, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, third offense, $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail, 18 months probation, driver’s license revoked two years, ordered not to drive 45 days; Miguel Frutos-Gonzalez, 24, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, seven days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
