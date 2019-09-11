Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Officers responded to reports of a fight in front of 2323 Bellwood Drive early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, numerous males observed in the street started to flee the area. Officers told Gabriel Contreras multiple times to stop, at which time he took off running, police say. Officers were able to catch Contreras and take him to the ground. While attempting to handcuff him, Contreras pulled away and would not comply, police say. While taking Contreras into custody, his friend, Gabriel Rivera, approached the officers and ignored commands to get back, police say. Contreras was arrested for resisting arrest and obstruction. Rivera was arrested for obstruction.
— Dale Johnson reported a burglary between Sept. 3 and Monday at 1022 N. Custer Ave. Someone entered his detached garage by damaging the overhead garage door and track to gain entry. Once inside, the burglar stole a drill and nothing else. A suspect was named, and further follow-up will be done at a later date.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in 11 cases over the weekend. There were 116 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases on Monday. There were 26 calls for service.
— Cory Pina of Sherman, Texas, reported an assault Friday night at the Bosselman Travel Center. One male was arrested.
— Lori Cleveland of Doniphan reported the theft of a bicycle Sunday morning.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Sarin Michael Platsis, 29, homeless, third-degree assault, one year in jail with credit for 103 days. Also guilty of another count of third-degree assault, one year in jail; terroristic threats, one year in jail with 12 months post-release supervision, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, four years in jail, 24 months post-release supervision.
— Jacob A. Pinkelman, 22, homeless, two counts of attempt of a Class 4 felony. On the first one, the sentence is 180 days in jail with credit for 110 days. On the second one, the sentence is 180 days in jail with credit for 70 days served.
Hall County Court
— Erika Y. Ventura, 32, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
— Nathaniel D. Buss, 39, transient, was charged with failure to appear when on bail (felony) on July 11. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
— Mario Chavez-Sisneroz, 25, Grand Island, was charged with committing third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction on June 16. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
— Dante L. Johnson, 27, homeless, was charged with committing third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest, second or subsequent offense, on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Nov. 5.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Adam H. Saleh, 27, Logan, Utah, for committing first-degree forgery on April 5.
— Bailey Brown, 23, homeless, was charged with committing second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, both on July 14.
— Krista Shultz, 28, Grand Island, was charged with theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Dec. 10. Arraignment set for 2 p.m. Sept. 25.
— Timothy B. Yantz Jr., 27, Grand Island, was charged with aiding and abetting a Class 2 felony on July 11. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
— Milton R. Mejia Jr., 46, homeless, two counts of assault by threatening another in a menacing manner, 30 days in jail for each, and first-degree criminal trespass, 30 days in jail.
Driving Under the Influence: Joel J. Santos, 26, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 21 days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months. Also guilty of having no operator’s license, $75 fine, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, 21 days in jail, driver’s license revoked one year, and leaving accident, failing to furnish info, first offense, $100 fine, ordered to pay $298 restitution; Bryce L. Smidt, 22, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
