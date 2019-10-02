Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 23 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Cameron White of Alda reported Monday that he loaned a woman his car and an iPhone. She has not returned either one and has cut off contact.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jacob L. Ambroz, 34, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, 30 days in jail, 60 months probation, $1,500 probation fee, ordered to register as a sex offender.
Hall County Court
— An arrest warrant was issued for Keean N. Flores, 14, Grand Island, for attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D fleony, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, all on Sept. 26.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Cody B. Deichen, 24, homeless, for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, willful reckless driving, first offense, and criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, all on June 5.
— Jessie J. Shafer, 30, Grand Island, was charged with theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
— Andres J. Soto-Pacheco, 22, Harvard, third-degree assault, $125 fine, 30 days in jail, 12 months probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.