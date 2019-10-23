Police/Sheriff
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A clerk at Git-n-Split, 8777 S. Alda Road in Alda, reported being scammed out of money and drinks Monday night.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jeremy Kosmicki, 25, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 4 felony, revocation of post-release supervision. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 90 days in jail, revocation of post-release supervision.
— Norman Debilzan, 37, Grand Island, disturbing the peace, 60 days in jail with credit for 42 days served, two years probation, ordered to pay restitution of $21.97, $900 probation fee. Also guilty of trespass — second degree/defy order to leave, two years probation, and theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, three years probation.
Hall County Court
— Yahya A. Abdi, 38, Grand Island, possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, $300 fine.
— Marieo B. Mayar, 39, Grand Island, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served.
— Patrick M. Lynch, 33, Dallas, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
— Daniel J. Rodriguez, 30, Kearney, was charged with first-offense criminal impersonation and speeding 11-15 municipal, both on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m Nov. 1.
n Thomas L. Friedrichsen Jr., 44, Grand Island, was charged with committing first-degree sexual assault on Oct. 18, 2018. Preliminary hearing set for 3 p.m. Nov. 1.
Driving under the influence: Milagro Gonzalez-Cespedes, 37, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
