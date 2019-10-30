Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Siham Ismail Muse was allegedly assaulted by a known male Monday morning at Second Street and North Kimball. Police say he was struck in the face and head with a beer bottle, causing bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head.
— An adult female who lives on Nebraska Avenue reported that she was threatened by a roommate last month,
— Richard Finley reported that he lost money in a case of theft by deception. Between Aug. 23 and Oct. 26, he made a series of payments to an unknown person with the expectation of a monetary profit in return. The payments were valued at $10,200. In another case, he reported losing $3,500 to an unknown male on Sept. 27. He provided a monetary payment of $3,500 after being promised a monetary profit in exchange and not receiving it. Both cases are open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 31 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— James Taylor of Grand Island reported that a camper was burglarized between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday at 150 Apollo Ave. in Alda.
— Scott Lebreche of Grand Island reported that a camper was burglarized between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday at 150 Apollo Ave. in Alda.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Lane Alex Clarke, 20, Grand Island, distribution of a controlled substance, 36 months probation.
— Brandon P. Callahan, 33, Grand Island, driving under the influence, third offense, 60 days in jail with credit for two days served, $1,000 fine, $600 probation fee, license revoked 10 years, no driving for 45 days.
Hall County Court
— Jeray J. Fourcloud, 16, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Monday.
— Cassandra Spangler, 35, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on July 29. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
— Florin Miclescu, 22, Orlando, Fla., was charged with committing second-degree forgery totaling $1,500 to $5,000 on May 20.
— Michael O. Brooks, 31, Grand Island, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property totaling $1,500 to $4,999 on Oct. 23. Prelimianry hearing set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
— Camrey K. Chase, 26, Grand Island, was charged with theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Oct. 11. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Briann R. Todd, 22, Grand Island, for theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,600 to $4,999 on July 29.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Johnscott V. Grimes, 26, Grand Island, for violating the Sex Offender Registration Act on July 8.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Mandy M. MacDonald, 34, unknown address, for delivery, dispensing, manufacture or possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug on June 5.
Driving under the influence: Jacob J. Corrigan, 30, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Jerry W. Jewell Jr., 59, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 30 days in jail, driver’s license revoked 18 months, ordered not to drive 45 days; James D. White, 54, Kearney, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Tess D. Bayne, 35, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Stephen D. Price, 28, Hastings, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
