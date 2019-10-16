Birth announcement
GOMEZ — To Cesar and Noemi (Velasco) Gomez of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 8, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 13-year-old female reported being threatened via Facebook Messenger on Monday.
— A possible case of child abuse was reported at Knickrehm Elementary School on Monday, involving a 6-year-old male.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in 15 cases. There were 67 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Johnny Munoz-Leyva was referred for criminal mischief, attempted second-degree assault, using a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. The incident occurred at the Mormon Island campsite, 7425 Nine Bridge Road. The complainant was Ashley Pracht.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Ruben Avila Jr., 28, Grand Island, had his probation revoked. For the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail with credit for 81 days. For the original charge of theft by receiving stolen property worth $500 to $1,500, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail with credit for 112 days. For the original charge of attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, he was sentenced to 18 months in jail with credit for 112 days. For the original charge of theft by deception totaling $0 to $500, he was sentenced to six months in jail with credit for 112 days.
Hall County Court
— Nathaniel D. Buss, 39, transient, was charged with unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle – third or subsequent offense on July 6.
— Joseph S. Hullinger, 56, Santa Rosa, Calif., was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Oct. 10. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Dec. 5.
— Roxanna Ramos-Marquez, 28, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container and no operator’s license, all on Oct. 14. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Oct. 31.
— Brian L. Cook, 43, homeless, was charged with two counts of burglary, one on Oct. 10, the other on Oct. 13. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 16.
