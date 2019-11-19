Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— On Monday, officers contacted Jacob Keith at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, 2024 S. Locust St. Keith had an active warrant for his arrest out of Howard County. During a search of his person, officers located a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Keith was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the Howard County warrant.
— On Monday the owner of a home at 2116 W. Division St. reported someone entered the home and took items. Suspect or suspects possibly gained entry through an unsecured door.
— Five Points Bank reported a counterfeit bill that had been used at Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen at 1309 N. Diers.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in seven cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
The following felony was reported:
— On Monday an inmate at the Hall County Jail, 110 Public Safety Drive, reported being assaulted by another inmate, who was arrested for assault by a confined person.
