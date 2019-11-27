Police/Sheriff

Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.

Grand Island Police

The following felonies were reported:

- Sharon Moeller reported that someone stole her purse and its contents out of her vehicle Monday evening while she was inside The Garage Mall, 2322 N. Broadwell Ave..

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in eight cases. There were 55 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.

