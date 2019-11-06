Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Adell Eagle-Elk was arrested after she gave a false name and date of birth, police say. She admitted to providing a false name because of an active Buffalo County warrant, police say. She was arrested at 1320 W. Second St. at about 6:50 p.m. Monday for criminal impersonation and the warrant.
— A burglary was reported at Security Storage Units at 1409 S. Locust St. The crime occurred between Oct. 1 and Monday. There appeared to be forced entry. Multiple paintings, art supplies and blenders were taken from the unit.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in four cases. There were 27 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Allen Lee Thingstad, 36, Shelby, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 18 months in custody of Department of Corrections, with credit for 222 days served. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 4 felony, one year in custody of Department of Corrections with credit for 222 days served.
Hall County Court
— Antonia Lazalde-Carbajal, 47, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Jan. 11. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
— Eliazar E. Gonzalez-Lopez, 24, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Jan. 8. Arraignment set for 1:30 pm. Nov. 20.
— Sabrina Young, 31, Grand Island, was charged with abandoning or cruelly neglecting an animal resulting in injury or death on Jan. 15. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
Driving under the influence: Jose Ramon Lozoya, third-offense DUI, $1,000 fine, 150 days in jail, driver’s license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive 45 days. Also guilty of failure to appear when on bail, 150 days in jail; Jacquelin Nieves-Atayde, 27, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
