Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Nathan Huntley was contacted for his fully extraditable warrant from Colorado for Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child. He was arrested early Tuesday at 1923 W. Division St. A search incident to his arrest found concealed brass knuckles in his back pocket, police say. Huntley was arrested for Internet Sexual Exploitation of a child in Sedgwick County, Colorado, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon.
— A man who lives on West Charles Street reported Monday that his juvenile son had stolen $4,200 from his safe.
— Lloyd Larson reported that a safe was stolen from his house, at 2404 W. Charles, while he was staying in the hospital. He said a restoration company was inside his house working while he was in the hospital. The crime occurred between Jan. 6 and Monday. He reported that cash and gold coins were inside the safe. The case is open.
— Justin Nissen reported a burglary attempt on Monday. Someone entered his home at 1308 1⁄2 W. Fourth St.
— An employee at Emerald Nursing Home, 1405 W. Highway 34, reported theft of a company vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Express 3500 van, on Saturday. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 12 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
