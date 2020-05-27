Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— An accident occurred at shift time Friday, shortly after 3 p.m., in the main north lot at JBS. The vehicle that reported the accident had two occupants who had possible injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene and was located at his residence after a license plate was left at the scene. The driver, Juan Medina, was cited for leaving the scene of an injury-accident.
— Police contacted a man at 104 E. Ninth St., in regard to providing officers with a false identity during another investigation. The man admitted to providing a false identity, and said he had recently gotten the identity so he could obtain employment. The case is open.
— A woman reported being threatened Friday at 4012 Sacramento Circle.
— Jamie Burnett was arrested Saturday at 3021 North Front St. for two active and confirmed Hall County warrants. She was booked into Hall County Corrections for a failure to appear warrant and issued an appearance bond for the failure to pay warrant. During a strip search the jail staff located a small pill, which Burnett stated was Ecstasy. She was arrested for the Hall County warrants and possession of a controlled substance.
— Jarell Flowers was arrested following a domestic assault early Sunday at 703 W. 16th St. Police say Flowers wielded a wooden baseball bat as he threatened to cause bodily harm to his girlfriend. Flowers then fled the scene on foot after officers arrived and was found under a vehicle nearby with the bat. He was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
— Officers were called to the parking lot of a laundromat Saturday morning at 1135 S. Locust St. regarding a Hispanic man sleeping in his car in the parking lot. When police made contact with Michael Rivera, the odor of marijuana could be detected coming from the car. In addition, marijuana could be observed in plain view. A search of the vehicle and Rivera’s person uncovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana and another controlled substance. He was cited for possession of a controlled substance (Oxycontin), possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Rose Gonzalez reported that her 2001 Lincoln Town Car was taken from the driveway at her residence at 591 E. 18th St. She believes she left her vehicle keys inside and unsecured. The Town Car has been recovered.
— On Sunday morning, police made a traffic stop at 715 S. Locust St. Police say the driver, Kevin Guzman, failed to signal a right turn. He was observed with a marijuana blunt in his hat. A search of his person and vehicle located more than 1 ounce of marijuana, cocaine and a large amount of cash. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of money during a drug transaction and failure to signal.
— Brady Jacobo-Pfeifer and Nathallye Rivera were arrested after a domestic assault Sunday at 207 N. Wheeler Ave. Rivera reported that her partner, Jacobo-Pfeifer, had slapped her in the face, pulled her hair and placed his hand over her mouth. It was reported to officers that Rivera slapped Jacobo-Pfeifer and grabbed his neck with her fingernails, causing injury. Jacobo-Pfeifer left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and was located a short time later near 2624 First St. W. Police say marijuana and paraphernalia were located in his vehicle during a search. Jacobo-Pfeifer was arrested for third-degree domestic assault (subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Rivera was arrested for third-degree domestic assault.
— An alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl was reported. The crime happened between April 9 and Sunday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 10 people on warrants in eight cases. There were 37 calls for service.
An inmate damaged a cell early Monday morning at Hall County Jail.
