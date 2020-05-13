Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center 911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— Police said Mohamed A. Abdulkadir attempted to stab Faysal Dayib Hirsi with a knife, cutting Hirsi’s jacket, and tried to run him down with a motor vehicle in a parking lot Monday morning. The assault took place in the parking lot and street at 242 S. Pine St. Abdulkadir was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon (nonfirearm) to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault.
— Police executed a search warrant Monday at 1615 S. Lincoln Ave., Apt. 5. During the execution of the warrant the tenant of the apartment, Devon Wicks, was taken into custody on an active Hall County warrant for two counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. During the search of the residence police determined that Wicks attempted to destroy marijuana by flushing it down the toilet. Located in the house was suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and stolen property, police said. Wicks was arrested for Hall County warrants, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of stolen property.
— Misty Baugh reported that she was struck by a moving vehicle Monday evening near the area of West 16th Street and North Broadwell Avenue. She was a pedestrian in the accident. She described the vehicle as a blue compact sedan. Officers met with her at the CHI Health St. Francis emergency room.
Hall County Sheriff
No information was available.
