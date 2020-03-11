Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Five Points Bank reported receiving a counterfeit bill in a bank deposit from Novedades Robins, 405 N. Pine St. The business received the counterfeit bill while conducting routine business.
— A welfare check of a 3-year-old boy was conducted on South Greenwich Street. During the investigation, it was determined that the child received injuries from an adult. The adult was identified as Nathanial Gonzales, 20. In Hall County Court Monday, he was charged with committing child abuse negligently with injury on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. May 5.
— A sexual assault was reported and investigated on North Lane. It was found that a resident placed the victim in a potentially dangerous situation, police say. The alleged crimes occurred between 2010 and June 1, 2019. A 24-year-old man will be referred for first-degree sexual assault and incest. A 46-year-old woman will be referred for child abuse.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested one person on a warrant in one case. There were 16 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Charles R. Cloud, 60, Grand Island, false reporting (misdemeanor), $50 fine, 24 months probation. Also guilty of third-degree assault, $100 fine, 24 months probation, and first-offense resisting arrest, $75 fine, 24 months probation.
— Troy J. Arp, 52, Grand Island, was charged with failure to report every six months on March 2. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. May 5.
— Andrew J. Lund, 29, Hastings, was charged with failure to report every six months on March 9. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. May 5.
— Alex M. Conn, 23, Grand Island, was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (felony) and driving under suspension, both on March 7. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. May 5.
