Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— An officer conducted a traffic stop near Division and Grand early Tuesday after observing that the vehicle had no red taillights. The officer reported the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of more than 1 ounce of marijuana and Alprazolam. The driver, identified as Miguel Alarcon, was arrested. In Hall County Court on Tuesday, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 ounce and 1 pound of marijuana and improper or defective vehicle lighting. Preliminary hearing for Alarcon, 24, will be at 2:30 p.m. March 24.
— A counterfeit $100 bill was passed by an unknown person at the Ole Cow Palace, 3602 W. Second St., either Saturday or Sunday. The fake bill is lacking security features and has the words “For motion picture use only” printed on it.
— An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at West North Front Street and White Avenue on Monday night after it allegedly failed to signal a turn prior to 100 feet of turning. After a police canine was used, a search of the vehicle and occupant resulted in the discovery of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, John J. Boersen Jr., was arrested. In Hall County Court on Tuesday, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The preliminary hearing for Boersen, 39, will be at 3 p.m. April 21.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in six cases. There were 13 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Christopher Mostek, 33, Grand Island, strangulation, three years in jail with credit for 36 days served, 18 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of third-degree domestic assault, one year in jail with credit for 36 days served; terroristic threats, three years in jail with credit for 36 days served, 18 months post-release supervision, and theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, second offense, one year in jail with credit for 36 days served. Sentences will be served concurrently.
Hall County Court
— Jacob A. McDermott, 27, homeless, was charged with first-offense criminal impersonation, first-offense resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer, all on Friday. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 21.
— Taitiana Bryce, 27, Kearney, was charged with possessing a controlled substance on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. April 20.
— Daniel Butt, 34, Grand Island, was charged with issuing a bad check, second or subsequent offense, on Nov. 6. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. March 18.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Jose A. Cruz, 20, Grand Island, for theft by receiving stolen property totaling more than $5,000 on Feb. 10.
Driving Under the Influence: Thomas Vandenheuvel, 72, Coopersville, Mich., enhanced DUI, $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit for four days served, driver’s license revoked one year. Also guilty of first-offense carrying a concealed weapon, seven days in jail, and possessing or consuming from an open alcohol container, $75 fine.
