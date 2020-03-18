Birth announcements
CASSIDY — To Cody and Kalie (Pelton) Cassidy of St., Paul, a son born March 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Chuck and Amy Cassidy of Burwell and Todd and Sandy Pelton of Rod. Great-grandparents are Ken and Diane Nelson of Ord, Linda Pelton of Boulder City, Nev., Rocky and Julie Stethem and Kayla Larsen, all of Burwell.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Anthony Epp was referred for making terroristic threats after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill another man Friday evening at 512 W. First St. The complainant was Jose Mendoza.
— Police received information Friday night about possible child neglect in a home where there was possible drug distribution. The children in the home are 9, 7, 6 and 3. All are male except for the youngest.
— Police were called to a shoplifting offense Saturday night at Super Saver, 1602 W. Second St. The store said a male left the store on foot and provided a description. David Szafrajda was located matching the store’s description. According to police, Szafrajda pulled away from officers as he was being detained. The store’s loss prevention staff told police that Szafrajda was observed on camera selecting items from a rack. On the video, he can be seen concealing the items inside his left coat pocket, police say. He passed all points of sale making no attempt to pay for the items. The store was able to recover the items prior to Szafrajda leaving on foot. He was arrested for theft by shoplifting with two prior arrests and obstructing a police officer.
— Mikka Glaze reported a burglary at her apartment, 919 E. 12th St. Consumable goods and a phone were taken on Saturday.
— Officers were called to Walmart North on Sunday evening in regard to shoplifting in progress. Mellenize Utterback was later contacted in a vehicle during a traffic stop. She admitted to altering a tag on a backpack to make the price less than it was worth, police say. A search of her purse led to the discovery of a plastic bag of controlled substance and a bag of marijuana, police say. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second-offense theft by shoplifting and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
— Karina Dominguez Lopez reported someone entered her home at 212 N. Clark St. between Thursday and Sunday and stole property. The property has been returned but it’s unknown who had it.
— Police say Joseph Hesselgesser negligently discharged a firearm in the general direction of Patti J. Hesselgesser while inside their apartment at 1909 S. Lincoln. She was sitting in the living room.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 48 calls for service.
For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.