Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 17-year-old female reported possible child porn to police on Monday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 13 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— April Newcomb reported that a FedEx package containing a grill was stolen from 103 Mulberry St. in Alda sometime after March 11.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Fernando Y. Flores, 47, Grand Island, theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999, 180 days in jail with credit for 75 days served. Also guilty of DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 60 days in jail with credit for 75 days served, license revoked six months.
— Jeffrey Svitak, 56, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 24 months in jail with credit for 53 days served. Also guilty of aiding and abetting a Class 4 felony, 24 months in jail with credit for three days served, ordered to pay restitution of $3,370.15. Sentences will be served concurrently.
Hall County Court
— Pantaleon U.S. Mendez, 34, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. June 1.
— Shawn C. Pavlik, 21, Grand Island, was charged with committing assault by strangulation or suffocation and third-degree domestic assault, both on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. April 10.
