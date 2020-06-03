Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
— An officer conducted a traffic stop Monday after the driver allegedly failed to signal a lane change near 13th and Webb Road. The driver, Cory Frankenberg, was arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Police say Frankenberg was also in possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance. Further investigation revealed the controlled substance was possessed with the intent to distribute. In the center console of the car was concealed a large knife with a blade longer than 3.5 inches, police say. Frankenberg was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon while in commission of a felony and failure to signal.
— Patrick Birkel reported a burglary Monday at 214 S. Harrison. Someone entered the residence and stole items. The suspect also broke a window.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in six cases. There were 19 calls for service.
