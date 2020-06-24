Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
— Kolten Barth reported a burglary at 1618 W. Charles St. Someone forced entry through windows on the north side between Friday morning and Monday morning. Electronics and tools were stolen.
— Elias Terrazas, who lives at 804 Geddes St., reported Monday that someone came onto his property and took his 2005 Dodge pickup from the yard. The keys were in the truck and it had a full tank of gas.
— Five Points Bank reported Monday that a fake $100 bill was found in a business deposit from Central Nebraska Bobcat, 3809 Westgate Road.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in eight cases. There were 14 calls for service.
For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
