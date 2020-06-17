Birth Announcements
PENNY — To Brent and Amy (Woodman) Penny of Grand Island, a daughter born June 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Shari and K.C. Woodman of Kenesaw, Jeri and C.J. Ganser of Holdrege and Allen and Kim Penny of Wilcox. Great-grandparents are Ron and Opal Meyer and Raye and Carolyn Woodman, all of Shelton; Barb Ritner of Wilcox; Darlene Amos and Judy Ganser, both of Holdrege; and Mike and Laura Rentschler of California.
REED — To Jimmy and Melissa (Thompson) Reed of Grand Island, a daughter born June 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bill and Kim Thompson of Sioux Falls, S.D., Sue and Pablo Sanchez of Charlton, Mass., and Jeff and Sheila Reed of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Marlene Thompson of Sioux City, Iowa; Linda Neels and Roger Neels, both of Montezuma, Iowa; Jim and Precious Reed of Grand Island; Gayle Kline and Barb Reed, both of Omaha; and Lyle Kline of Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
WILLMERT — To Shane and Beckie (Meyer) Willmert of Grand Island, a son born June 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
WETZEL — To Nolan Wetzel and Tracy Hadenfeldt of Cairo, a daughter born June 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bill and Shari Hadenfeldt of Cairo, Dave Wetzel of Dannebrog and Jennifer Bright of Steamboat Rock, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Terry Wetzel of Dannebrog, Arlene Hadenfeldt of Cairo and Betty Gall of Grand Island.
DOTSON — To Dustin Dotson and Elizabeth Sitzman of Blue Hill, a daughter born June 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Darla Sitzman of Grand Island, Carla Jameson and Philip Hernandez of Bladen, Tobe Jameson and Shirley Pederson of Red Cloud and Karla Dotson of Wichita, Kan. Great-grandparent is Peggy Sitzman of Indianola.
Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The crimes listed below are felonies.
• Two men were cited for distribution of a controlled substance after they were found to be in possession of 40 THC vape cartridges packaged for sale. The men were also found to have cocaine in their respective wallets. One of the men was also in possession of approximately $1,000 believed to be obtained through the sale of the THC cartridges. The same man was also found to be in possession of a vape pen containing a THC cartridge that he admitted to smoking and paraphernalia.
Both men were found when police contacted a vehicle in front of 3119 W. 15th St. due to two wanted persons, Levi Escobar and Rachel Bauman, being seen. A search of Escobar and Bauman’s living area found additional drug paraphernalia. Escobar and Bauman were both arrested for drug paraphernalia and Hall County warrants. Christopher Linares and Bryan Linares were both cited for possession with the intent to distribute and referred for possession of cocaine. Bryan Linares was also referred for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of drug money.
• Officers responded to a report of two counterfeit $100 bills at Whitey’s Sports Bar on Monday morning. The woman who reported the incident said that during the money count she located two counterfeit bills that had the words Prop Copy on the back. The case is open.
• Several construction trailers were broken into near Nova Tech. Several power tools were reported stolen. Total value of tools stolen was more than $1,500 but less than $5,000.
• Officers contacted a man in reference to a possible fraud. The man reported sending several thousand dollars in gift cards to an unknown woman.
• A 15-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by a juvenile male in July or August 2019.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in nine cases. There were 15 calls for service.
For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.