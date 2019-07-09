Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Daniel A. Wirick III was arrested Monday for shoplifting at Best Buy, 3404 W. 13th St. Police stopped his vehicle after Conestoga Mall surveillance video showed Wirick and his vehicle, according to the media report. Police say Wirick admitted shoplifting, and the stolen items were recovered from his residence. He was arrested for theft by shoplifting totaling more than $1,500.
— A red 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen and returned to 1520 W. Anna St. A pair of gloves and car keys were stolen from the vehicle.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in nine cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Matthew A. Moeller, 32, Grand Island, resisting arrest, second or subsequent offense, 365 days in jail with credit for 51 days served, 18 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of third-degree domestic assault, 365 days in jail with credit for 106 days served.
— Donald Gene Anthony, 31, Grand Island, third-degree assault, 90 days in jail with credit for 66 days served. Also guilty of possession of a controlled substance, 90 days in jail with credit for 76 days served, nine months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Patrick W. Jones, 36, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, all on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
— Mughid A. Belil, 32, Grand Island, was charged with first-degree false imprisonment and attempt of a Class 2 felony, both on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Aug. 29.
— Adam J. Boardman, 39, Grand Island, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, driving under suspension, possessing or obtaining legend drugs, failure to use a turn signal and having no helmet, all on July 3. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. July 29.
— Charles J. Collida, 38, Vidor, Texas, was charged with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, both on July 3. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 13.
— Travis A. Fleming, 30, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug money, driving under suspension, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
Driving under the influence: Alberto Zurita-Guzman, 24, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
Marriage licenses
Christopher Charles Hart, 35, and Jancina Marie Conant, 35, both of Grand Island.
William Ray Norton, 43, and Trudy May Shiers, 30, both of Dannebrog.
Ross Michael Schumacher, 35, and Amber Dawn Oakes, 41, both of Grand Island.
Kenneth Tyson Fesuluai, 32, and Sarah Elizabeth Smith, 30, both of Grand Island.
Jose Tol Guarcas, 23, and Elizabeth Ruiz Lindo, 19, both of Grand Island.
Michael Dean Thornton, 37, and Sharlie Rennae Martin, 35, both of Grand Island.
Balente Lechuga Contreras, 20, and Heidi Marie Keith, 19, both of Grand Island.
Brock Charles Leslie, 20, and Mariah Steven Roan, 21, both of Spalding.
Adam Kenneth Spotanski, 34, Grand Island, and Libby Rae Tucker, 33, Hampton.
Adam Lee Carter, 28, and Brittany Marie Silva, 34, both of Grand Island.
Yasser Toruno Garcia, 35, and Nancy Rosana Segura, 32, both of Grand Island.
Benito Galvan, 35, and Hilary Ann Nevrivy, 30, both of Grand Island.
Antelmo Rodriguez Contreras, 32, and Estefania Judith Hernandez Lira, 26, both of Grand Island.
Saul Ismael Sanchez Molina, 20, and Catarina Abigail Sanic Tomas, 18, both of Grand Island.
Pierce Allen Barker, 22, and Michaela Sage Walters, 21, both of Grand Island.
Julio Soc Morales, 32, and Matea Jimenez Ortiz, 35, both of Grand Island.
Tyler William Wichmann, 26, and Sydney Jean Tiarks, 24, both of Grand Island.
Cornell Glendore Douglas, 39, and Ashley Nicole Brandt, 34, both of Grand Island.
Austin Tomas Dodson, 26, and Makenna Lee Morris, 23, both of Grand Island.
Adam John Jurgens, 35, and Lindsey Taylor Hawley, 34, both of Grand Island.
Bryan Joel Pell, 47, and Kandra Ann Wilson, 46, both of Grand Island.
Enrique Martinez Martinez, 55, and Sofia Rodriguez Sanchez, 50, both of Grand Island.
Pablo Garcia Lucero, 23, and Sarah Rose Dimmitt, 22, both of Grand Island.
Gary Wayne Carter, 52, and Carolyn Kathleen Langer, 47, both of Grand Island.
Dustin Rodney Oliver, 30, and Konni Bethene Lutz, 45, both of Grand Island.
James Gable, 53, and Floresima Zerda Deladia, 47, both of Grand Island.
Christian Gazca Vazquez, 22, and Nathaly Lopez Borunda, 22, both of Gibbon.