Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A 9-year-old male reported that he was touched inappropriately by an adult male between June 1, 2018, and March 31 of this year.
— Karl Sander reported a burglary at 2410 Sheridan Ave. Monday morning.
— Carol Staples reported that someone burned the inside of her vehicle at 816 W. Second St. between July 1 and Friday. The driver’s seat and a winter coat are badly burned, and the rest of the vehicle has smoke damage.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 20 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Catherine and Keneth Nehls were both cited for third-degree assault by mutual consent Monday afternoon at 105 Oasis St. in Cairo.
— One man was arrested for terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest Monday afternoon at 208 N. First St. in Doniphan.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Jennifer M. Walker, 37, Grand Island, committing child abuse negligently with no injury, $500 fine, one day in jail with credit for one day served.
— Dustan A. Hallows, 25, Kearney, burglary, 48 months probation, 60 hours community service, ordered to pay $1,000 restitution. Also guilty of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, 48 months probation.
Hall County Court
— An arrest warrant was issued for Michelle R. Senff, 34, Kearney, for violating the Sex Offender Registration Act on June 29.
— Jeremy K. Yantz, 18, Grand Island, was charged with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence, all on Thursday. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3.
— Elias E. Mendoza, 23, homeless, was charged with committing burglary on Aug. 3, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 31.
— Terri L. Mason, 38, Grand Island, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $1,500 to $4,999. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 31.
— Robert K. Kendall, 35, Hastings, was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 31.