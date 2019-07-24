Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police arrested Cherri Alonzo Monday at South Walmart. Police say Alonzo concealed merchandise from the store and left the last point of sale without purchasing the merchandise. She was found to be in possession of a glass pipe known to be used for ingesting illicit drugs and a burglar tool, police say. She was arrested for possession of a burglar’s tool, theft by shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Lincoln County warrant.
— Lacey Cole reported that she was unable to locate her 2004 Chevy Tahoe. The vehicle was last driven by a male suspect whom she later confronted and would not say where the vehicle was. The vehicle was later recovered.
— Orscheln Farm and Home reported that an unknown male purchased a soft drink with a counterfeit bill on Monday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested xx people on warrants in xx cases. There were xx calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Lori Lynn Keeshan, 44, Doniphan, attempt of a Class 4 felony, 180 days in jail with credit for 13 days served.
— Ruben Avila Jr., 28, Grand Island, first-degree forgery, 36 months in jail with credit for 122 days served, post-release supervision 18 months. Also guilty of resisting arrest, first offense, 12 months jail with credit for 122 days served.
— Salvador Gabriel Gonzalez, 33, Grand Island, possession of a controlled substance, 365 days in jail with credit for 119 days served, 12 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Britney D. Boston, 38, Grand Island, is charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and contributing to the delinquency of a child, all on Dec. 24. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
— Brianna R. Hansen, 24, Grand Island, is charged with enhanced DUI or refusal to be tested (with one prior conviction), failure to stop and render aid to a person with a serious injury and leaving an accident failing to furnish info, first offense, all on May 27. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7.