Birth announcements
LEDFORD — To Colton and Jessica (Bragg) Ledford of Grand Island, a daughter born June 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Shane and Melissa Wright of Trumbull and Jerry and Tracy Billington of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Dennis and Veronica Wright of Doniphan, David and Yvonne Gaddis of Maynardville, Tenn., and Christopher and Valerie Bragg of St. Paul. Great-great-grandparent is Detta Wright of Hastings.
JONES — To Dwight and Lisa (Grabowski) Jones of Cairo, a son born June 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police contacted John Chamberlin Monday at 1215 N. Locust. Chamberlin had an active apprehension and detention request. Police were advised that Chamberlin was at the address due to his electronic monitor tracker. During the contact, police say Chamberlin was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation.
— Elias Terrazas reported a burglary at the old Eddie’s Fast Gas and Go building at 417 N. Sycamore. Someone broke a window and searched inside for items to take. Nothing was taken, police say. The crime occurred Sunday or Monday.
— Police received a report of an 11-year-old female exchanging photos with unknown parties. The alleged sex offense occurred between June 6 and Monday. The investigation is ongoing.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested six people on warrants in eight cases. There were 18 calls for service.
— Pump and Pantry in Cairo reported a burglary on Monday.
