Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Nicole Carter was arrested leaving a residence at 2112 W. Fourth St. on Saturday night. She was found to have active warrants for her arrest. Also located at the residence was Jennifer Kehl, who also had active warrants for her arrest. Upon a search of Kehl’s property, suspected methamphetamine was located. In Hall County Court, the 40-year-old Kehl was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. March 3. Carter was arrested for a Hall County warrant.
— A woman reported that items were stolen from her residence on West Charles Street between Dec. 16 and Jan. 4, while she had been staying at Hope Harbor.
— Patricia Eihusen reported a burglary at 103 Lakeview Circle between Jan. 14 and Monday. Taken were jewelry and money.
— Allen Dawkins and Precious Thompson were arrested on a traffic stop Friday night at 2280 N. Webb Road. Police say Dawkins, a felon, was in possession of a large knife. The driver, Weston Gibson, was cited for an improper lane change and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson was arrested for a Hall County warrant. Dawkins, 24, was charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His preliminary hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. March 24.
— After Michael Nicewonder was cited for intimidation by phone, police say he called a woman again and threatened to harm her. Police returned and arrested Nicewonder, 32. He was charged in Hall County Court with making terroristic threats. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Marh 17.
— Juan Hernandez Zabala reported that a white 2001 Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle was stolen from the driveway at 804 Boggs Ave. on Monday. The vehicle was later recovered.
— Curtis Wertz was contacted in his vehicle while sitting in the parking lot of Pump and Pantry, 3212 S. Locust. It was known that he had active Hall County warrants. Upon exiting the vehicle, a methamphetamine pipe was observed in plain view. A search of his person uncovered a small bag containing methamphetamine in his pocket, police say. Wertz, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear when on bail for a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for 3:30 p.m. March 27.
— Eric Florence reported a burglary at 929 S. Kimball St. The front door had been kicked in. Two TVs and two cell phones had been stolen from the residence. Those items were worth $2,400. Damages totaled $200 for the front door, $150 for the interior bedroom door that was also kicked in and $50 for a back bedroom window screen that was damaged.
— A 15-year-old female reported that she was coerced and threatened to take photographs of her person by an adult male late Thursday and early Friday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 11 people on warrants in 12 cases. There were 45 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Ashley Pracht, 23, Hastings, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property worth $5,000 or more, first-offense criminal impersonation and driving under suspicion, all on Friday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. March 31.
— Miguel A. Alarcon, 24, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and violating a stop sign or yield sign, both on Jan. 16. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. March 24.
— A jury found Manyang M. Ryak not guilty of third-degree domestic assault.
— Cassie J. Ladeaux, 37, Grand Island, was charged with second-degree forgery totaling $0 to $500 and possession of a controlled substance, both on Jan. 16. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. March 24.
— Jessica D. Sanchez, 31, Grand Island, was charged with aiding and abetting a Class 2 misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, both on Jan. 16. Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. March 24.
— Santos T. Sanchez, 33, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of more than one pound of marijuana, both on Sunday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. March 31.
