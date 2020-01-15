Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police received a report of a possible abuse Monday of a 15-year-old female in Grand Island.
— A parent reported the possible sexual assault of a 4-year-old male between Nov. 21 and Dec. 27.
— On Monday, officers received a report of a civil dispute that evolved into a report of threats. The location was on Brookline Drive.
— Jacqueline Gonzalez reported a burglary at 224 North Lane Sunday or Monday. The front door was broken in, and a window lock was stolen.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in four cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County Court
— Austin R. Atkins, 36, Wood River, was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. March 10.
— Nicholas J. Helzer, 40, Cairo, was charged with failing to report every three months on Dec. 9.
— Daniel S. Rouch, 59, homeless, was charged with theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Jan. 4. Arraignment set for 2 p.m.. Jan. 22.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Andrew J. Foster. 27, Grand Island, for first-degree sexual assault, attempt of a Class 2 felony and possession of child pornography, age 19 and older, all in 2016.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel L. Potter, 38, Lincoln, for second-degree forgery totaling $1,500 to $5,000 on Sept. 18, 2018.
