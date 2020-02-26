Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Anna Wakow and John Toy were arrested following a domestic assault Monday at 1324 East Fifth. They engaged in a physical altercation, which resulted in injury to both. Wakow was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, first offense. Toy was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, third offense.
— Joette Strinz reported that someone entered a residence at 1836 Kruse Ave., broke into a gun cabinet and stole three handguns and six long guns.
— Roni Salas, 29, was arrested following an alleged domestic assault Saturday at 2222 Bellwood Drive. Lindsey Lewis reported that Salas, her husband, pulled her hair, pushed her, hit her and choked her. She had visible injuries. Police say Salas provided officers with a false name. In Hall County Court Monday, he was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction and false reporting (misdemeanor). Preliminary hearing set for 2:30 p.m. April 7.
— Jereamy N. Sharp of St. Paul was arrested Saturday night following an alleged domestic assault at 944 S. Clark. Mariah Left Hand Bull reported that Sharp, her boyfriend, assaulted her by grabbing her neck and hitting and kneeing her in the stomach, causing physical pain. She had visible injuries on her neck. Sharp, 23, was charged in Hall County Court Monday with first-degree domestic assault with a prior offense. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. March 18.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 18 people on warrants in 27 cases. There were 112 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A male was referred for a domestic assault in western Hall County Saturday night.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Hector Gomez-Jimenez, 34, Grand Island, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device totaling less than $500, 24 months probation, $600 probation fee. Also guilty of attempt of a Class 4 felony, 24 months probation.
— Willie L. Bailey, 38, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, bond forfeiture of $450, 12 to 18 months in jail with credit for 69 days served.
— Michael A. Powers, 42, Grand Island, two counts of violating a protection order with a prior conviction for the same offense, 36 months probation, $900 probation fee,
Hall County Court
— Michael A. Brooks, 32, unknown address, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Jan. 30.
n Thomas Trejo, 56, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm, both on Sept. 18, and one count of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 5.
n Rafael Dominguez-Ramos, 34, homeless, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, criminal mischief totaling $1,500 to $4,999 and criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500.
— William Hohlen, 42, Doniphan, was charged with a fraudulent insurance act totaling $5,000 or more and false reporting (misdemeanor) on Feb. 5. He’s accused of making a fraudulent claim of more than $28,000 to Farm Bureau Insurance. He was bound over to District Court.
— Wendy Martak, 42, Grand Island, contributing to the delinquency of a child, 30 days in jail.
Driving under the influence: Joshua R. Zackery, 30, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Lisa M. Johnston, 49, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Cole A. Ackles, 24, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
