Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— On Monday evening, the driver of a blue Chevy truck, which had been reported stolen earlier that day, fled from an attempted police traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified as MaKenzie Royle. At the time of the stop, Royle had an expired driver’s license. Royle has been referred for flight to avoid arrest (motor vehicle) and having no operator’s license.
— Brandon Grossart reported that a female, whom he knows, jumped into the driver’s seat of his running 1992 Chevy pickup Monday and took off without permission. The case is open.
— Linsy Galvez-Moreno reported returning home Monday at 409 W. Seventh St. and finding her door ajar. Police found no one inside. Nothing was found missing at this time.
— Casey’s General Store, 2223 S. Locust, reported that an unidentified male presented a suspected counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items on Monday. The store refused the money and returned it to the male prior to him leaving the store.
— Bashir Ali reported a burglary Monday at 2323 Bellwood Drive. The front door to the residence was forced open and two sets of curtain rods and curtains were taken and/or damaged.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 14 people on warrants in 19 cases. There were 81 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— Fairbanks Farm Equipment of Wood River reported an attempted burglary between 5 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Sebastian Panjoj-Morales, 28, Grand Island, third-degree sexual assault of a child, three years in jail with credit for 349 days served, 18 months post-release supervision, ordered to register as a sex offender.
— Hali B. Hendrickson, 20, St. Paul, theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, one year in jail with credit for 131 days served, 12 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of possession of a controlled substance, one year in jail with credit for 131 days served, 12 months post-release supervision.
Correction
Traffic stop was Sunday morning
The story in Tuesday’s paper about shots being fired Sunday contained an error.
Leofredo Romero-Sanchez was arrested following a traffic stop at 7:25 a.m. Sunday. Police say he is not a suspect in the shooting.
