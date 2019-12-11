Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— A student at Barr Middle School brought a partial “blunt” cigar to school Monday. The cigar field-tested positive for marijuana. He gave it to one student who gave it to another. Suspected marijuana was located in a student computer bag. The students involved were a 13-year-old female, a 13-year-old male and a 12-year-old male. Two juveniles were referred for possession of a controlled substance (less than an ounce of marijuana) and one juvenile was referred for possession with the intent to distribute.
— Michael Myers reported that a suspect forged a check with his account number and cashed it at Sanchez Plaza. The case is open.
— Five Points Bank reported finding counterfeit currency in the daily deposit from Taco John’s on North Webb Road.
Hall County Sheriff
No information was available.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Adam Myers, 35, homeless, terroristic threats, three years probation, two days in jail with credit for two days served, $900 probation fee.
— Luis Gilberto Andrade-Miranda, 44, Grand Island, driving while revoked frm DUI/refusal, $500 fine, 36 months probation, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive 45 days. Also guilty of another count of driving while revoked from DUI/refusal, $500 fine, 24 months probation, license revoked 15 years, ordered not to drive 45 days.
Hall County Court
— Maylin Bautista-Calmo, 20, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Jan. 1.
— Adam C. Rel, 25, Alliance, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more on Nov. 26, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
— Juana Velasquez-Tercero, 46, Grand Island, was charged with abandoning or cruelly neglecting an animal, leading to injury or death, on Dec. 1, 2018.
— An arrest warrant was issued for Thomas K. Shriner, 32, homeless, for theft by receiving stolen property totaling $5,000 or more on May 12, 2018.
— Michelle Wallace, 31, Grand Island, was charged with committing theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on Nov. 19. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Jan. 31.
Driving under the influence: Yajaira N. Peralta-Alarcon, 26, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days, also guilty of driving left of center, $25 fine; Leonzo Morales, 36, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, second offense, $500 fine, 30 days in jail, driver’s license revoked 18 months, no driving for 45 days, also guilty of driving under suspension, 30 days in jail, driver’s license revoked one year.
