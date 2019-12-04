Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Alfredo Torres Lopez was arrested for strangulation and Arisleydis Fuentes Del Rio was cited for second-degree false imprisonment Tuesday morning at 314 E. 12th St. Police say Fuentes Del Rio took Lopez’ personal belongings, including his car keys, and would not let him leave the residence. At one point during the argument, police say that Lopez put his hands around her throat, causing her to be unable to breathe.
— On Monday night, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Locust and Louise streets for missing a rear-view mirror and driver’s side mirror. The officer contacted the driver of the vehicle, Zachary Utley, and reports he could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle. Utley was arrested for failing to have a view to the rear, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
— Skye Adair reported Tuesday that her red 2006 Pontiac GTO was stolen from the parking lot near her apartment on North Broadwell.
— Police went to 3019 W. Stolley Park Road early Tuesday morning in regard to a male who was acting erratically. Upon arriving, the male, identified as Bryce Enck, assaulted a uniformed police officer but did not cause pain. While police attempted to secure Enck in handcuffs, he would not comply or follow verbal commands, police say. After he was in handcuffs, he continued to pull away from police. He was arrested for criminal attempt at assault on a peace officer and first-offense resisting arrest.
— Christenson Cleaning and Restoration reported the theft of a 2017 Dodge 3500 work van Monday while it was parked in the driveway of 1603 N. Oak St. The company tracked the vehicle by GPS to an area in Grand Island where the work van was recovered. The employees responsible for the vehicle reported their personal belongings had been taken by the suspects.
— Joshua Vandemark reported Monday morning that someone forced his way into his residence at 912 W. 13th St. and stole cash.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in five cases. There were 26 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Joshua Knuth, 30, Grand Island, domestic assault, third degree/prior, three years probation, 90 day in jail with credit for 76 days served, $900 probation fee. Knuth also had probation revoked twice. For attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, he was given three years probation, sentenced to 17 days in jail with credit for 17 days served, $900 probation fee. His probation was also revoked for third-degree domestic assault.
Hall County Court
— Leonard Powers, 74, Cairo, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury and strangulation, both on June 8. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Feb. 5.
— Sarah Stupka, 32, Hastings, was charged with committing theft by unlawful taking totaling $501 to $1,499 subsequent offense on Sept. 6, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
— Kelsey M. Peterson, 19, Broken Bow, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 30, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
