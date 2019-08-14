Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Hollie Hastings reported that her 2005 International straight truck was stolen between Aug. 3 and Aug. 12 from 1813 Holland Drive. Plates for a separate vehicle were also taken. The case is open.
— On Monday, it was reported that a sexual assault of a 4-year-old female occurred around May 6 at a residence in Grand Island. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in three cases. There were 27 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— A male passenger broke the window out of a vehicle in Wood River Monday morning. The crime was reported by a Cairo woman. He was referred for criminal mischief.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Roberto Carlos Valdez-Leon, 26, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, one year in jail with credit for 186 days served. Also guilty of terroristic threats, one year in jail with credit for 186 days served, 12 months post-release supervision.
— Christopher Elson, 31, Grand Island, strangulation, 36 months probation, $900 probation fee, 20 hours community service.
Hall County Court
— Brandon R. Latigue, 18, Hastings, was charged with an attempt of a Class 2A felony, second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, all on July 31. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
— Rodney Gleason Jr., 39, Grand Island, was charged with committing strangulation on May 5. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28.
— Joaquin Garcia Jr., 28, Central City, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, on March 5. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
— Kalef O. Blanco-Vasquez, 21, Grand Island, was charged with committing strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, both on Feb. 25. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
— Garry L. Thompson Jr., 48, Grand Island, was charged with committing second-degree assault on July 6, 2018. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
Driving Under the Influence — Christina Dominguez-Bocanegra, 41, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also guilty of no operator’s license/non-waiverable, $75 fine; John Riek, 30, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, two days in jail, six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.