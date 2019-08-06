Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
n Grand Island Police are investigating two counterfeit and forged checks that totaled $6,740 that were reported by Lacy Construction at 3356 Old Highway 30. The case is still open.
— The police are investigating a report of a sex offense among juveniles and adults that took place between July 15 and Aug. 4. The case is open.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 22 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
The following felony was reported:
— Graham Tires reported that trailer tires were stolen from 3085 W. Wildwood Drive, Grand Island.