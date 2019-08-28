Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Following a traffic stop early Tuesday at South Greenwich Street and West Oklahoma Avenue, Hali Hendrickson was arrested for three counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth, hydrocodone and Zanax) and one count of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. The latter is an infraction. Hendrickson, 20, will have a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1.
— Officers contacted a 6-year-old girl, who was left alone at a residence on East 22nd Street. Police determined that the girl was unable to take care of herself. Andrea K. Schlattman, 37, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally, with no injury. Preliminary hearing set for 11 a.m. Sept. 24.
— A lender convinced a resident of West First Street to send gift cards to verify her identity. The three checks the lender electronically deposited into the victim’s account were returned as fraudulent.
— Five Points Bank located a counterfeit $20 bill in a deposit from Casey’s General Store, 2223 S. Locust St.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in eight cases. There were 23 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— James Hageman of Wood River reported a burglary to 14912 W. Wood River Road, which occurred between May and June 7.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Aisha Hurie, 19, Grand Island, committing child abuse intentionally with no injury, two years in jail with credit for 176 days served, 18 months post-release supervision. Also guilty of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, five years probation, $1,350 probation fee.
— Deangelo Manuel, 26, Omaha, terroristic threats, 20 months in jail with credit for 204 days, 18 months post-release supervision.
— Rafael Rochin-Leyva, 42, Alda, third-degree sexual assault of a child, two years in jail with credit for 192 days served, must register as a sex offender, 18 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Orlando D. Martinez, 26, Grand Island, was charged with failing to stop and render aid (no serious injury), first-offense DUI-alcohol and having no operator’s license, all on Aug. 19. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 24.
— Gary L. King II, 46, Grand Island, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult, both on June 15. Preliminary hearing set for 4 p.m. Sept. 27.
— Miguel A. Ruiz-Valentin, 39, Grand Island, was charged with committing terroristic threats on Aug. 17. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Sept. 23.
— Heather M. Wolff, 23, Grand Island, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and false reporting of a misdemeanor, both on Aug. 19. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 2.
— Ben J. Abbott, 43, Grand Island, was charged with violating the Sex Offender Registry on Aug. 20. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 8.
— Gary L. Brittain, 52, Grand Island, was charged with committing child abuse intentionally with no injury on Monday. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Oct. 1.
— Julian Olvera, 26, Grand Island, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, teroristict threats, possession of a deadly wepaon while committing a felony and third-degree assault, all on Saturday. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
Driving Under the Influence: Joyce K. Aspen, 62, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Jeffrey P. Tesmer, 38, Grand Island, enhanced DUI, $500 fine, seven days in jail with credit for two days served, driver’s license revoked one year. Colt A. Burkhardt, 36, Wood River, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
