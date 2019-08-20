Police/Sheriff
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— The sales manager at Ken’s Appliance, 2211 N. Webb Road, reported that a person called, using a stolen credit card, and ordered a refrigerator to be delivered to an address in Norfolk. The card was not charged. Ken’s still has the refrigerator and is not out any money.
— Five Points Bank reported a counterfeit $10 bill in a money drop deposit bag from Taco Bell, 2211 S. Locust. The money in the bag was collected Saturday.
— At about 11 p.m. Monday, an officer observed a vehicle traveling without headlights at the intersection of Second Street and Broadwell Avenue. Police say a passenger, Heather Wolff, provided a false name and date of birth. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and false reporting.
— Ben Abbott was arrested Monday night at 710 N. Walnut and charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act. He had been registered as living at 209 S. Sycamore but had been living at the Walnut address for at least three weeks, police say.
— Jose Tapia reported that a 2005 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from the driveway at 518 E. Capital. The vehicle was later recovered. Police say the vehicle was taken by two 14-year-old males.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested seven people on warrants in eight cases. There were 21 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Miguel Martinez IV, 31, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, $250 fine, 18 months probation, ordered to pay $1,200 probation fee. Also guilty of assault with a bodily fluid against a public safety officer, $250 fine, 18 months probation, and terroristic threats, 48 months probation.
— Mateo Jacinto, 23, Grand Island, attempt of a Class 2 felony, two to six years in jail with credit given for 195 days served. Also must register as a sex offender.
— Mohamed Hassan, 25, Grand Island, obstructing a peace officer, 18 months probation. Also guilty of two counts of assaulting an officer with bodily fluid, 18 months probation for each, and two counts of assault by threatening another in a menacing manner, 18 months probation for each.
— Santos Toribio Sanchez, 33, Grand Island, possession of more than a pound of marijuana, 36 months probation, $600 probation fee.
— Corey Hansen, 38, Grand Island, domestic assault, third-degree with a prior offense, 45 days in jail with credit for two days, four years probation, $1,050 probation fee.
— Dominick Blea, 23, Grand Island, was charged with a Sex Offender Registration Act violation on Aug. 12. Preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26.
— Alex R. Sohl, 29, Phillips, was charged with possessing burglar’s tools, theft by receiving stolen property totaling $0 to $500 and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Aug. 12. Preliminary hearing set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
— James R. Zaleski, 29, Grand Island, was charged with two counts of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act, both on Aug. 12 Preliminary hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
— Joel Quezada, 23, Grand Island, was charged with terroristic threats, obstructing a peace officer and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, all on Aug. 3. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Driving under the influence: Said Fakiri, 54, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, 14 days in jail, driver’s license revoked six months, ordered to pay restitution of $1,295.01. Also guilty of leaving accident, failing to furnish info, first offense, 14 days in jail.
Hall County Court
— Horacio Aguilar-Arias, 53, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 13. Preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9.
— Abdullahi Mohamed, 74, Des Moines, Iowa, was charged with theft by unlawful taking totaling more than $5,000 on May 29. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
— Zachary Utley, 33, Grand Island, was charged with a misdemeanor offense of stalking, tampering with physical evidence and violating a protection order. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4.