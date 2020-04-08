Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, David Lopez-Benitez was contacted behind his residence at 1407 W. North Front St. after officers observed him in the area in a vehicle. He was known to have active Hall County warrants. After being contacted, Lopez-Benitez was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, police say. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and Hall County warrants.
— A woman who lives on North Howard reported that her life and the lives of her children were threatened via Facebook messenger. Police say the suspect started referring to himself in the third person and sent several messages via Messenger, text and Instagram over 17 hours Sunday and Monday. He also sent vulgar messages to the victim’s mom. The case is open.
— Esther Valladares and Yaimara Gonzalez reported a female calling them via Facebook video chat and then threatening them while brandishing a firearm Monday night.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested three people on warrants in four cases. There were 15 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.