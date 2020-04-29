Birth announcements
FARRELL — To Matthew and Kristin (Harrison) Farrell of Grand Island, a son born April 22, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
ROATH — To Brandon and Chelsea (Hilgenkamp) Roath of Grand Island, a son born April 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Aron and Heather Hilgenkamp of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Arlen and Susan Hilgenkamp and Mary DeMay, all of Grand Island, and Roger DeMay of Williamsburg, Iowa.
Police/Sheriff
Grand Island Police
-- A woman told police that Joseph Horsechief threatened her with a knife Monday at the bus depot at 3231 Ramada Road. She said Horsechief threatened to commit a crime of violence against her “in reckless disregard of the risk of causing terror to her by presenting a knife and directing the blade at her,” according to the police media report. He was found to be in possession of a pocket knife on his person and a handheld ax/hatchet within his immediate and accessible property. Horsechief was found to have an active warrant out of Oklahoma with full extradition. He was placed under arrest for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and the Oklahoma warrant.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested two people on warrants in two cases. There were 17 calls for service.
-- An assault by a confined person was reported Monday at Hall County Jail.
