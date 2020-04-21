Grand Island Police

The following felonies were reported Monday:

— On Monday, at 915 W. Third St., Cory and Jessie Romero were cited for terroristic threats after a verbal altercation in which Jessie Romero threatened another man with a baseball bat. During the altercation, Cory Romero had grabbed a black BB gun, which resembled an actual firearm. He told that police that he retrieved the BB gun as a “scare tactic.”

— The owner of Turbo Auto Sale, 410 Broadwell St., reported to police on Monday that a 2008 Mitsuvishi Eclipse was stolen. The owner told police that the vehicle was taken by a known suspect for a test drive and never returned. The case is open.

— At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, a female reported having been sexually assaulted in Grand Island.

— James and Samantha Yu, 2710 W. 10th St., reported to police that sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday, their unlocked vehicles, which were parked in their driveway, were entered and items were taken.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments