Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Grand Island Police responded Sunday, at 3:52 p.m., at West Ninth Street and Broadwell Avenue concerning gunshots from a red Chevy pickup truck.
Police reported that the vehicle was located at 911 E. 12th St. with a handgun magazine on the driver’s seat and one visible casing on the passenger floorboard. The vehicle was towed away as evidence. The vehicle was not stolen. Police said they have not found any damaged property or anyone injured from the incident. No arrest was made. Police said the case remains under investigation.
—Two burglaries were reported to the police over the weekend.
Belden Cushing reported to police that sometime between April 1-3, there was a burglary to his property at 2703 E. Highway 30 at the Lazy V Apartments.
Police reported that there was “visible forced entry into the apartment and Cushing reported multiple items missing from the apartment including TVs, game consoles and clothing.
— Police also received a report of an attempted burglary from Jeanette Gutierrez that took place between April 4-5 at 1510 St. Paul Road. Police were told that “an unknown person kicked the door to an entryway into her house causing damage. There were no items from the house taken.”
— There was also a report of a motor vehicle theft from Daniel Veliz at 615 N. Sycamore St. He told police that his 2001 GMC Denali was stolen. Veliz told the police that his vehicle was warming up with the keys in the ignition. Police reported that the vehicle was later located.
