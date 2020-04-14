Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center נ911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Police went to 323 Commanche Ave. Friday night to arrest Thomas Phillips. During the arrest, police say Phillips would pull away from officers and began to move away. During a search of his person following the arrest, methamphetamine was located, police say. Phillips was arrested for obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
— Police responded to Friday night in regard to a domestic assault. A woman said her ex had come into her apartment uninvited and assaulted her. She said he returned shortly thereafter, gained entry through her locked back door and stole the smarthub for her security camera system. He was referred for third-degree domestic assault and burglary.
— A woman reported being injured by her ex-boyfriend Saturday on West First St. She said he threw items at her, leaving her with injuries to her face. During this incident, she said, he cut the electrical cord to her hair straightener. He had one previous conviction for domestic assault. He was arrested for third-degree domestic assault, second offense, and criminal mischief.
— A man reported being assaulted by his ex-girlfriend during a child custody exchange Saturday at on South Greenwich St. He had scratch marks on the side of his face from the altercation. They do not reside together and she has prior convictions for domestic assault. She was cited for third-degree domestic assault with prior convictions.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested four people on warrants in five cases. There were 38 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.