Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
— נ 17-year-old male told police he had been punched once in the face by his father during an argument on Friday. The incident happened on Brookline Drive.
— Pizza Hut, 1023 W. Second St., reported that it received a counterfeit $100 bill on Friday.
— Jaron Ross was arrested Saturday for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Police say he was contacted leaving a home at 2323 Bellwood Drive. He is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
— Geovany Guzman-Ramirez visited the Law Enforcement Center on Saturday to report he is being hunted by an El Salvadoran cartel. There are no known suspects.
— Pump and Pantry, 2511 N. Diers Ave., received a counterfeit $100 bill on Sunday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in 11 cases. There were 41 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
