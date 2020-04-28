Police/Sheriff

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center - 911.

Grand Island Police

— A 17-year-old male told police he had been punched once in the face by his father during an argument on Friday. The incident happened on Brookline Drive.

— Pizza Hut, 1023 W. Second St., reported that it received a counterfeit $100 bill on Friday.

— Jaron Ross was arrested Saturday for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Police say he was contacted leaving a home at 2323 Bellwood Drive. He is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

— Geovany Guzman-Ramirez visited the Law Enforcement Center on Saturday to report he is being hunted by an El Salvadoran cartel. There are no known suspects.

— Pump and Pantry, 2511 N. Diers Ave., received a counterfeit $100 bill on Sunday.

Hall County Sheriff

Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in 11 cases. There were 41 calls for service. For more information, visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.

